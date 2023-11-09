2023 November 9 17:24

Neoline Armateur starts construction of its very first sailing ro-ro vessel

Neoline Armateur reaches a historic milestone with the start of the construction of its very first sailing ro-ro vessel, marked by the official cutting of its first sheet metal, “Steel Cutting”, a year and a half before the ship is due to enter into service in June 2025, according to the company's release.

The Construction of the Neoliner begins with the “steel cutting” on November 8, 2023 at RMK Marine’s Tuzla shipyard in Turkey.

The Neoliner, a 136m sail-powered ro-ro cargo ship will operate a transatlantic rotation between the ports of Saint-Nazaire, Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Baltimore and Halifax, departing every month from 2025.



The construction of this 136 m ro-ro vessel, the fruit of 12 years of commitment and passion, is finally coming to fruition.

A wide range of technical and financial partners have supported Neoline, all united by the same vision : to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by more than 80% compared to conventional vessels of similar size, thanks to reduced energy requirements and the primary use of vellic propulsion.

The construction of the vessel has been awarded to the Turkish shipyard RMK Marine, accompanied by a consortium of French partners including Chantiers de l’Atlantique, MAURIC, D-ICE Engineering, Fouré Lagadec, Engie Axima and Bio-sea UV.



The Neoliner is a 136-meter-long ro-ro vessel. It is equipped by innovative technological features, such as its two 76-meter folding carbon SOLIDSAIL masts, with a 3000 sqm sail area , developed by Chantiers de l’Atlantique, as well as retractable anti-drift plans and a particularly efficient weather routing system. This equipment, coupled with a speed reduction to 11 knots (versus 15 knots on a conventionally-propelled vessel), should ensure that the main propulsion is by sail, saving up 80% to 90% of fuel (and associated emissions).



RMK MARINE is one of the leading companies in the Turkish naval industry.

NEOLINE Développement was founded in 2015 by a group of merchant marine professionals, all convinced of the need for a transition to a more responsible shipping.

Created in 2021 by NEOLINE Développement, NEOLINE Armateur is the shipowning company that will finance and operate the first NEOLINER vessel, a ro-ro cargo ship mainly powered by wind , on the transatlantic pilot line between Saint-Nazaire, Saint-Pierre-et-Miquelon, Baltimore and Halifax, departing every month from 2025. NEOLINE Armateur is owned by CMA CGM, ADEME Investissement, NEOLINE Développement, Corsica Ferries and Louis Hardy SAS.



