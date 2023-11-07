2023 November 7 13:24

Wallenius Wilhelmsen bunkers first biofuel in Korea as part of unique trial of HSFO-Biofuel

Calling at Masan Port, South Korea, as part of its regular sailing schedule, M/V Torrens is the first Wallenius Wilhelmsen vessel to bunker B30 HSFO-Biofuel in Korea, according to the company's release.



A drop-in fuel which can be used in existing engines without any modification or tank cleaning, HSFO Biofuel is a HSFO blended with UCOME (Bio feedstock). The number of suppliers worldwide offering this particular fuel is currently very limited, and the issue is compounded by the general lack of demand for marine biofuel blending in Korea.

A collaboration between GS Caltex Corporation and Wallenius Wilhelmsen, supply will be limited in Korea until the rules and regulations for Biofuels are finalized by the authorities.



In the meantime, Wallenius Wilhelmsen is currently assessing the viability of both HSFO-Biofuel blends and VLSFO-Biofuel blends in the Asia region as part of its global deep-sea trade decarbonization strategy.

Customers are increasingly looking to reduce their Scope 3 CO2 emissions by utilizing biofuel. In response, Wallenius Wilhelmsen has pioneered a new Reduced Carbon Freight Service and will issue declarations, verified by a third-party accreditor of reduced CO2 emissions to customers who have purchased the new offer.

Customers using the Reduced Carbon Freight Service will typically be able to reduce their Scope 3 CO2/GHG emissions in their supply chains, by approximately 20-25% using B30 Biofuel compared with VLSFO/HSFO on a fuel lifecycle.