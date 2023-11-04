2023 November 4 11:46

RightShip and AD Ports Group join hands for Maritime Emissions Solution

The solution calculates ships' emissions within port and terminal facilities and highlights opportunities to reduce environmental impact

RightShip, the world's leading environmental, social and governance (ESG) focused digital maritime platform, has announced a partnership with AD Ports Group (ADX: ADPORTS), the leading facilitator of global trade, logistics and industry, to deploy RightShip's Maritime Emissions Portal (MEP) in its portfolio of world-class ports.



MEP is a groundbreaking digital solution that combines Automatic Identification System (AIS) vessel movement data with RightShip's unique vessel insights. The solution calculates ships' emissions within port and terminal facilities and highlights opportunities to reduce environmental impact. MEP gives critical assistance and access to unparalleled maritime datasets to help ports and terminals effectively measure and manage their emissions. This asset is crucial in supporting decarbonisation strategies that align with global, regional, and national targets.



RightShip's MEP uses an energy-based modelling approach, following the guidelines of UNEP and UNFCCC, to calculate vessel-based emissions. Emissions are calculated across four operational modes, at specific points of interest and against emissions targets defined by ports and displayed in a versatile digital tool.



Established in 2006, AD Ports Group today serves as one of the world’s premier facilitator of logistics, industry, and trade, as well as a bridge linking Abu Dhabi to the world. Listed on the Abu Dhabi Securities Exchange (ADX: ADPORTS), AD Ports Group’s vertically integrated business approach has proven instrumental in driving the emirate’s economic development over the past decade. Operating several clusters covering Ports, Economic Cities & Free Zones, Maritime & Shipping, Logistics, and Digital, AD Ports Group’s portfolio comprises 30+ ports and terminals, and more than 550 square kilometres of economic zones within KEZAD Group, the largest integrated trade, logistics, and industrial business grouping in the Middle East.