2023 November 3 11:08

Stabilis Solutions announces multi-year LNG bunkering contract with Carnival Corporation

Stabilis Solutions, Inc., a leading provider of sustainable energy production, storage, and delivery solutions, has been awarded a multi-year marine bunkering contract with Carnival Corporation & plc ("Carnival") to provide LNG fuel for the Carnival Jubilee, the newest addition to the Carnival Cruise Line fleet, which is setting sail from Galveston, Texas beginning in December 2023, according to the company's release.

Under the terms of the contract, Stabilis will supply firm LNG deliveries on a ratable basis from its owned liquefaction facility in Texas over the two-year contract, with an option to extend the contract for up to an additional two years at the request of Carnival Corporation.



Stabilis Solutions is a leading provider of sustainable energy production, storage, and delivery solutions to multiple end markets.

Carnival Cruise Line, part of Carnival Corporation & plc, is the first cruise line to sail over 100 million guests. Carnival operates from 14 U.S. and two Australian homeports and employs more than 40,000 team members representing 120 nationalities. Carnival currently operates 25 ships and is in an exciting period of growth with the addition of two ships over the next year.