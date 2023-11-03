2023 November 3 08:27

IACS announces the accession of Turk Loydu into membership

IACS welcomed Türk Loydu into membership, after a successful verification of their compliance with the IACS Membership Criteria.

Membership of IACS is dependent solely on meeting a range of qualitative criteria, including compliance with the industry’s gold-standard, Quality System Certification Scheme (QSCS). Meeting this standard requires independent, external accreditation, vertical contract audits of a number of ships both in service and under construction as well as Head Office and Survey Location audits. Applicants also need to demonstrate conformity with the functional requirements of the IMO’s Goal-based Ship Construction Standards for Bulk Carriers and Oil Tankers as well as a range of other criteria related to their ability to provide classification and statutory services and to support the full range of IACS’ activities.

This thorough and robust application process provides IACS with assurance that the entire Türk Loydu fleet is in full compliance with all IACS Resolutions, with the exception of some ships that are readily identifiable on the Türk Loydu website. In accordance with IACS’ Membership criteria, these ships will also either become fully compliant within 3 years or will need to de-classified by Türk Loydu after that period.

During this time, Türk Loydu ’s status will be that of a non-voting member of IACS but meeting the same minimum quality standards and with equal rights of participation in all IACS working groups.

Türk Loydu ’s achievement in meeting the performance levels required of IACS members marks a further improvement in maritime safety by bringing their classed ships under the oversight of IACS’ rigorous QSCS regime.



Türk Loydu is a global Classification Society and a Conformity Assessment Body. Türk Loydu was founded in 1962 and its headquarters is based in Istanbul, Türkiye. Türk Loydu provides a wide range of services, including classification of ships, statutory services, certification of marine products, certification of systems and personnel, industrial assessments, risk assessments, notified body activities, and all relevant certification services.