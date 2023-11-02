2023 November 2 17:52

India is interested in ramping up coal exports from Russia, Consul General says

There are opportunities for growth in supplies via the North-South ITC using multimodal logistics schemes



India is interested in increasing coal supplies from Russia, Consul General of India in St. Petersburg said in an interview with IAA PortNews on the sidelines of the St. Petersburg International Gas Forum’s session (“Prospects for Russian-Asian cooperation in the field of gas, LNG, hydrogen and gas-powered transport”).

The Indian official highlighted the possibility of supplies on the North-South International Transport Corridor through Astrakhan and Iran, using multimodal logistics solutions.



“We are now working closely on logistics. It is currently quite costly, but I am confident that this task will be solved, since Russia is our long-standing and reliable partner and we plan to develop our relations,” Mr. Kumar Gaurav was quoted as saying.



According to several analysts estimates, exports of metallurgical coal from Russia are forecast to grow by 63% by 2030 and by 122% by 2050 (baseline scenario). The most promising direction for export is India.