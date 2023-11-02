2023 November 2 15:43

South Korea successfully achieves simultaneous LNG bunkering operations on bulk carriers

For the first time in Korea, on 28 October, simultaneous operations (SIMOPs) of ship-to-ship LNG bunkering were successfully conducted for a coal-carrying bulk carrier at the POSCO raw material dock, one of the loading docks at Gwanyang port, according to Korean Register.

To address these concerns, the Ministry of Oceans and Fisheries of Korea (MOF) initiated a plan this year to promote LNG bunkering operations. They are supporting R&D projects and LNG bunkering operators by providing port facility fee discounts, with the aim of ensuring the successful implementation of simultaneous LNG bunkering operations.



KR, together with the Korea Research Institute of Ships & Ocean Engineering (KRISO), has been actively conducting research and development (R&D) aimed at improving LNG bunkering safety technology, including the development of standard LNG bunkering operating procedures.

KR also plays a vital role as a member of an advisory group established by the MOF, along with other specialized organizations. This group assists the ministry in promptly reviewing and approving administrative procedures related to safety regulations, with the goal of reducing unnecessary obstacles and enhancing efficiency.





