2023 October 23 09:49

Singapore launches next stage of selection of low- or zero-carbon ammonia power generation and bunkering project developer

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) and Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) have shortlisted six consortiums whose proposals will be further developed in a closed Request for Proposal (RFP) to provide a low- or zero-carbon ammonia solution for power generation and bunkering on Jurong Island, according to MPA.

The RFP is the next stage in the selection of a developer for the Project, following the Expression of Interest (EOI) that was launched in December 2022 and closed in end- April 2023.

A key thrust of Singapore’s National Hydrogen Strategy, announced at the Singapore International Energy Week in October 2022, is to experiment with the use of advanced hydrogen technologies that are on the cusp of commercial readiness. Ammonia is currently one of the most technologically ready hydrogen carriers with an established international supply chain for industrial use. Low- or zero-carbon fuels such as hydrogen and ammonia may also have multiple end-use pathways for power generation and bunkering.

Under the EOI, EMA and MPA received a total of 26 proposals, underscoring strong interest from local and international companies. Following a rigorous evaluation process by the agencies, six proposals have been shortlisted for a closed RFP based on the technical, land optimisation, safety, and commercial aspects of their proposals.

The closed RFP seeks to select a lead developer that the Government will work with to jointly develop the proposed end-to-end ammonia solution. This solution comprises generating 55 – 65 MW of electricity from imported low- or zero-carbon ammonia via direct combustion in a Gas Turbine/Combined Cycle Gas Turbine; and facilitating ammonia bunkering at a capacity of at least 0.1 million tons per annum (MTPA), starting with shore-to-ship bunkering followed by ship-to-ship bunkering.

Given the nascency of the technology and global supply chains, the Government will work closely with the selected developer to implement the Project. The RFP will be launched before the end of 2023.

The Project positions Singapore as one of the first countries in the world to test and deploy a direct ammonia combustion power plant and support the holistic assessment of ammonia bunkering for both international shipping and domestic harbour craft. If proven viable, the Project will contribute significantly to unlocking the potential of low-carbon ammonia as a low-carbon fuel.

The Energy Market Authority (EMA) is a statutory board under the Singapore Ministry of Trade and Industry.

Maritime and Port of Authority of Singapore was established on 2 February 1996 with the mission to develop Singapore as a premier global hub port and international maritime centre, and to advance and safeguard Singapore’s strategic maritime interests. In 2022, Singapore remained one of the world’s busiest transshipment hubs with a container throughput of 37.3 million 20-foot equivalent units (TEUs).