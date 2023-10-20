2023 October 20 18:07

Shell Western LNG and MSC Cruises completed the first bunkering of LNG-powered vessel MSC Euribia in Rotterdam

Energy major Shell Western LNG and MSC Cruises, the cruise division of MSC Group, have completed the first bunkering of LNG-powered vessel MSC Euribia in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, under the agreement for Shell to provide marine fuels for the line’s newbuild, according to Offshore Energy.



MSC Cruises is said to have invested €3 billion in three LNG-powered cruise ships. The first is MSC World Europa, which set sail in December 2022, the second is MSC Euribia and the third, MSC World America, is expected to join the fleet in 2025.

MSC Euribia is currently operating in Northern Europe. In September 2023, during what was said to be the world’s first net-zero greenhouse gas emissions cruise ship voyage, it achieved an overall saving of 43 tons of bio-LNG fuel.