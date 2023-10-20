2023 October 20 09:46

Russian grain exports to China soar more than threefold year-to-date

China imports 19 types of grain products from Russia



The volume of grain products exported from Russia to China from January through October 19 2023 increased by more than three times on the same period a year earlier and now surpussing by 85% the entire 2022 year results. China is currently one of the top five importers of Russian grain. The main volume of grain shipments is made up of soybeans, peas, corn, flax seeds, rapeseed, barley and oats, the Federal Service for Veterinary and Phytosanitary Surveillance (Rosselkhoznadzor) statistics showed.



The list of types of grain products, as well as the number of Russian regions allowed to export the commodity to the Chinese market, is expanding every year, Russia's agricultural safety watchdog said.

The Russian Federation had the right to supply only wheat, corn, rice, soybeans and rapeseed from several regions of Siberia and the Far East to China, after signing the first protocols on phytosanitary requirements with the authorized bodies of the People's Republic of China in 2015. Currently, there are 19 types of grain products (wheat, corn, rice, soybeans, rapeseed, oats, oat flakes, buckwheat, buckwheat, flax seeds, wheat flour, sunflower, barley, soybean, rapeseed, sunflower cake/meal, peas, peas and millet), allowed to be exported from all over Russia without taking into account the product regional producer.



The grain exports growth was driven this year primarily by rapeseed (a 17-fold increase), barley (sixfold), flax seeds (twofold), oil cake (twofold), as well as by the cargoes of peas, shipped from the ports of Russia's Krasnodar Krai.