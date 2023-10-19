2023 October 19 17:06

HPC to optimize Rail Terminal of ALG Company in Kazakhstan

ALG Company (ALG), headquartered in Almaty, Kazakhstan, has selected HPC Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC), a renowned intermodal terminal specialist, to review their current terminal concept and conduct a feasibility study for its optimization and development, according to HHLA's release.

The ALG Terminal in Almaty currently plays a pivotal role in handling a diverse range of cargo, including 20 and 40-foot containers, cars, breakbulk, and large-size equipment. It also offers storage services in temporary storage warehouses and customs warehouses within a free zone.

The middle corridor is set to benefit significantly from increased volumes passing through Kazakhstan – which formerly were transported through Russia. This strategic location underscores the critical role that ALG can play in facilitating trade along the middle route. At the same time demand is increasing in the Almaty region as well as neighbouring countries.

HPC has been tasked with developing a comprehensive planning framework that includes a concept revision. This revision entails operational data analysis, market analysis, and volume forecasting. Furthermore, it involves a meticulous review of the current terminal concept, dwell times, train schedules, gate processes, loading and unloading processes, and storage capacities. Following this analysis, HPC has developed an operational concept that presents various development options and operational refinements to meet ALG Company's evolving needs.



