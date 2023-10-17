2023 October 17 18:07

ICS Publications announces updates to the Tanker Safety Guide to ensure alignment with the latest International Safety Guide for Oil Tankers and Terminals

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS) has announced the launch of the Tanker Safety Guide (Liquefied Gas), fourth edition. This comprehensive guide is the definitive industry best practice guidance for gas carrier operators and a carriage requirement under the national regulations of many flag States.

Revisions to the guide include emphasis on simplifying the human element processes on board to reduce the chance of root cause accidents attributed to human element, and new elements on bunkering and simultaneous operations, all reflecting changes in the latest edition of the International Safety Guide for Oil Tankers and Terminals (ISGOTT 6). It also includes an updated section on reliquification to incorporate new technologies.