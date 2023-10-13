2023 October 13 15:36

Nine-month bunker sales at Port of Vladivostok drop 11%

The number of bunkering operations reached 2 879 in Jan-Sept





Photo credit: IAA PortNews



Bunker fuel supplied to ships at the Port of Vladivostok totaled 378,500 tonnes in January-September 2023, which is 11% less than in the same period a year earlier, the PortNews analytical department said.



About two-thirds of bunkers volume was supplied to ships at offshore anchorage locations (western, eastern and internal), the rest - in the port basin. The sold bunkers were primarily fuel oil, MGO and diesel, as well as 223 tonnes of lube oil.



At the same time, the number of bunkering operations increased to 2,879.

