2023 October 12 17:12

ICS welcomes New Zealand Shipping Federation to full membership

The New Zealand Shipping Federation (NZSF) has become a full member of the International Chamber of Shipping (ICS).

Launched in 1906, the New Zealand Shipping Federation is the key representative body for New Zealand’s coastal operators. The NZSF works with decision-makers to achieve policies that benefit all New Zealanders, including safe, secure and clean shipping.

Since 2021, the affiliate membership has allowed the NZSF to participate at ICS sub-committees and panels and observe at the ICS Board.