FueLNG completes its 1,000th ship-to-ship delivery

  • 2023 October 12 16:05

    Singapore-based LNG bunker supplier FueLNG has completed its 1,000th ship-to-ship delivery, highlighting continued growth in demand for the alternative fuel in the city-state's waters, according to the company's release.

    The 1,000th operation was a delivery of LNG bunkers to Anglo American's bulker the Ubuntu Harmony on October 11.

    The firm used its delivery vessel the FueLNG Bellina for the operation.

    Singapore saw a total of 70,800 mt of LNG bunker sales in the first eight months of 2023, up from 7,800 mt in the same period a year earlier.

    LNG remains the dominant alternative fuel choice for now, with supply set up at almost all major bunkering locations. But the future viability of LNG-fuelled ships will rely on the rollout of bio- and synthetic LNG at these ports as well, as shipping firms seek to deliver lower GHG emissions.

FueLNG, bunkering, LNG  


2023 October 12

