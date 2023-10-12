2023 October 12 10:23

Euronav announces fleet expansion

Euronav NV has announced an agreement to lift the option for a second VLCC new build. In August the conpany announced the purchase of the first VLCC newbuilding and the option to purchase a second one. This option has now been lifted, according to the company's release.

The purchase will cost USD 112.2 million with highly favourable payment terms and schedule. The vessel is expected to be delivered in Q3 2026.

Euronav is an independent tanker company engaged in the ocean transportation and storage of crude oil. The company is headquartered in Antwerp, Belgium, and has offices throughout Europe and Asia. Euronav is listed on Euronext Brussels and on the NYSE under the symbol EURN. Euronav employs its fleet both on the spot and period market. VLCCs on the spot market are traded in the Tankers International pool of which Euronav is one of the major partners. Euronav’s owned and operated fleet consists of 1 V-Plus vessel, 41 VLCCs (with a further one under construction), 22 Suezmaxes (with a further four under construction) and 2 FSO vessels.