2023 October 10 12:38

International Chamber of Shipping launches CII Data Collection System

The International Chamber of Shipping (ICS), the global trade association for shipowners which represents over 80% of the world merchant fleet, today launches its Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII) Data Collection System.

CII is a rating system developed by the International Maritime Organization (IMO) to measure the energy efficiency of ships, above 5,000 gross tonnage and trading internationally, and came into effect on 1 January 2023. It is currently in an experience building phase, with a formal review running in parallel, until 1 January 2026.

Following the IMO’s invitation during the Marine Environment Protection Meeting (MEPC80) in July, for interested Member States and international organisations to collect data and submit information and proposals, ICS has developed a system that enables shipowners and managers to submit data, including fuel consumption, transport work, and the trial metrics. Such information will enable a clearer understanding of how fairly and effectively the CII system is functioning and provide the necessary input to the IMO for system improvement.

In support to the IMO, the ICS invites shipowners and relevant stakeholders to utilise this opportunity and participate in order to contribute to a fair and successful CII rating system going forward.