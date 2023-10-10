2023 October 10 12:13

Peninsula granted LNG bunkering operator license in Gibraltar

Peninsula, the leading independent global supplier of marine energy, has been granted an LNG Bunkering Operator License by the Government of Gibraltar and the Gibraltar Port Authority.

The company recently announced the arrival of its purpose-built, 12,500m3 Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) supply vessel, Levante LNG, to the Strait of Gibraltar. The new vessel will be operated by Peninsula and will enable the company to service customers with LNG requirements in both the Gibraltar Strait and other Mediterranean ports.