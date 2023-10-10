2023 October 10 11:00

Fincantieri signs contract for the construction of a new ferry

A new ferry, fully owned by the Sicilian Region and entirely “made in Sicily” will provide service to Lampedusa and Pantelleria. Sicilian Regional President Renato Schifani and Fincantieri CEO and Managing Director Pierroberto Folgiero signed the contract for the construction of a new ferry (Ropax Class A) at the Palazzo d’Orleans, at the presence of Regional Councillor for Infrastructure and Mobility, Alessandro Aricò, for a base bid amount of nearly 120 million euros.



The new vessel will be entirely built in the Palermo shipyard, will be delivered in 2026 and will serve routes between Sicily and the islands of Lampedusa and Pantelleria. The ferry will have a length of about 140 meters and about 14,500 gross tons. It will be able to reach a maximum speed of 19 knots and a capacity of 1,000 people and 200 cars on board. Of note, the unit will be distinguished by the propulsion technologies installed. It will be equipped with a dual fuel engine, that is, powered by diesel and liquefied natural gas, the cleanest marine fuel currently available on a large scale, which significantly lowers nitrogen oxide and sulfur emissions. It will also have a photovoltaic system that, thanks to energy storage in a battery pack, will ensure that it will stay in port with zero emissions for about four hours.





