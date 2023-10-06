2023 October 6 12:15

Russian grain exports in Q1, 2023/24 season soar 61%

Egypt tops the list of largest buyers of grain from the Russian Federation

Chart credit: RUSGRAIN Union's Telegram messenger channel



According to provisional data, exports of grain from Russia reached 18.18 million tonnes in the first quarter of the 2023/24 season, which is a 61-percent growth on the same period of last season, RUSGRAIN Union said on its Telegram messenger channel.



The largest Russian grain buyers over the three months of the new season were: Egypt with 2 million tonnes (+9.1% on Q1, 2022/2023), Türkiye purchasing 1.85 million tonnes (-10.3%). Iran dropped from first place (in 2021/22) to third, having reduced grain imports from 2.4 million tonnes to 1.8 million tons (-24.7%).



The Russian Union of Grain Exporters has predicted a record volume of grain exports in the new agricultural year. According to Arkady Zlochevsky the Rusgrain Union, the 140 million tonnes grain yield will allow more exports to third countries than last season (about 60 million tonnes).



Russian seaports doubled grain handling in January-August 2023 to 47.7 million tonnes.