2023 October 6 12:14

Sea-Intelligence publishes the Global Liner Performance report for August 2023

Sea-Intelligence has published issue 145 of the Global Liner Performance (GLP) report, with schedule reliability figures up to and including August 2023. As the report itself is quite comprehensive and covers schedule reliability across 34 different trade lanes and 60+ carriers.

Global schedule reliability declined by -0.9 M/M in August 2023 to 63.2%. Barring the increase in May, schedule reliability has been ranging within 2 percentage points since March 2023. On a Y/Y level, schedule reliability was 17.0 percentage points higher. The average delay for LATE vessel arrivals increased by 0.07 days M/M to 4.67 days. Despite the M/M increase, the average delay for LATE vessel arrivals is still -1.23 days better off than at the same point last year.

With 70.9% schedule reliability in August 2023, MSC was the most reliable top-14 carrier, followed closely by Maersk and Hamburg Süd with 70.0%. CMA CGM was the only carrier with schedule reliability of 60%-70%. 8 of the remaining carriers had schedule reliability of 50%-60%, with HMM and Yang Ming under 50%; the latter the least reliable at 47.3%. Only 3 of the top-14 carriers recorded a M/M increase in August 2023, with OOCL recording the largest increase of 2.8 percentage points. On a Y/Y level, all 14 carriers recorded double-digit improvements, with MSC recording the largest improvement of 26.8 percentage points.