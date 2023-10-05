2023 October 5 10:15

ABP signs deal to explore opportunities in Cromarty Firth to support green energy

Associated British Ports ("ABP") has announced a deal to investigate an area for the development of infrastructure to support offshore wind (“OSW”) manufacturing, assembly and marshalling and green energy on the Cromarty Firth in Scotland, within the Inverness and Cromarty Firth Green Freeport ("the Green Freeport").

The area, which lies within the proposed Nigg and Pitcalzean area of the Green Freeport, could support both fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind (FLOW) projects and play a major role in the development of current and future ScotWind leasing rounds.

Over the coming months, ABP will work closely with key local stakeholders and the community as they consider the potential of the location.



The Floating Offshore Wind Taskforce’s recently published “Industry Roadmap 2040”, estimated that planned floating offshore wind projects in Scottish waters alone will require three to five integration ports.

ABP is already developing plans for a c.£500 million investment in its port at Port Talbot in South Wales to act as a major FLOW construction facility. The company will be applying the experience from that development as it assesses options for Nigg.



Over recent years, together with its customers, ABP has invested over £300 million to support the growth of offshore wind. ABP’s ports have supported the installation of over 500 turbines and provide support to over 7GW of offshore wind – over half of the UK total.

ABP’s existing ports on the West Coast of Scotland at the entrance to the Firth of Clyde – the Ports of Ayr and Troon – have recently also played an important role in supporting the delivery of onshore wind projects including the South Kyle windfarm and Kirk Hill.