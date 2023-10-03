2023 October 3 12:13

Germany’s largest container vessel was christened at HHLA container terminal Burchardkai in Hamburg

Germany’s largest container vessel, Hapag-Lloyd’s “Berlin Express“ was christened at Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG‘s (HHLA) container terminal Burchardkai (CTB) in Hamburg on 2nd October 2023.

Together with her eleven sister ships, the vessel is part of a new environmentally friendly series of Hapag-Lloyd, that will be equipped with dual-fuel technology. This will enable the vessels to be powered by LNG and use non-fossil fuels such as e-methane in the future. With a length of approx. 400 meters and a width of 61 meters, it can carry around 23,700 containers and is thus currently one of the largest containerships in the world.



In December 2023, the Berlin Express is expected to call at Container Terminal Burchardkai again.