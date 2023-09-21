2023 September 21 13:41

Melbourne’s VICT welcomes the largest container vessel ever to dock in Australia

Victoria International Container Terminal (VICT) is marking a significant milestone with the arrival of the super-sized ship, the M/V CMA CGM Pelleas, which has docked at the Port of Melbourne, according to the company's release.

At 350 meters in length, the container vessel is the largest ever to dock in Australia. The ship is nearly 43 meters wide and has a carrying capacity of just under 10,000 TEUs.

VICT’s chief executive officer, Bruno Porchietto, says that super-sized vessels like the CMA CGM Pelleas are likely to become more common at the VICT terminal.



Meanwhile, VICT’s expansion project at the Port of Melbourne is making good progress following the recent arrival of two new quay cranes from China. The cranes are the largest in Australia and form part of a AUD235 million expansion that will boost VICT’s capacity up to 1.25 million TEUs when it is completed in late 2023.

VICT’s parent company, ICTSI has so far invested more than AUD1 billion in its Melbourne operations, making the company one of the largest non-government infrastructure investors in Australia.