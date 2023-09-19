2023 September 19 15:40

JERA Global Markets sells terminal in the port of Amsterdam to Rhenus Group

JERA Global Markets Pte. Ltd. and the Rhenus Group jointly announce the sale and purchase of Rietlanden Terminals B.V. (“Rietlanden”), following a competitive bidding process. The transfer of ownership from Rietlanden’s holding entity JERA Global Markets Netherlands B.V. to Rhenus’ bidding entity Rhenus Beteiligungen International GmbH will take place over two tranches across 2023 and 2027.

In 2017, the Port of Amsterdam announced a sustainability strategy that disallows the handling of coal from 2030. JERA Global Markets and Rietlanden worked together to evaluate strategic options to secure the long-term future of Rietlanden, with the priority of ensuring continued activity of Rietlanden in a manner that is aligned to business objectives and consistent with energy transition pathways.

Rietlanden is a major player in the transhipment of coal, on behalf of power plants in Germany, and other dry bulk cargo, as well as logistics services. With a combined storage capacity of around 2.6 million tonnes, Rietlanden operates across Afrikahaven and Amerikahaven in Amsterdam.



JERA Global Markets (JERAGM) is a leading utility-backed seaborne energy trader. A joint venture between majority shareholder JERA Co., Inc. and EDF Trading, JERAGM’s shareholders are among the world’s major utilities. JERAGM operates one of the largest energy portfolios in the world which gives it an in-depth understanding of the way local, regional and international energy markets behave.

The Rhenus Group is one of the leading logistics specialists with business operations around the globe and annual turnover amounting to EUR 8.6 billion. 39,000 employees work at 1,120 business sites and develop innovative solutions along the complete supply chain.