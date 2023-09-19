2023 September 19 14:31

Alphaliner releases the latest ranking of the top 100 global liner companies by capacity

​​​According to the latest information released by Alphaliner, as of September 10, there were a total of 6,696 container ships in operation around the world, with a total transport capacity of 27.745 million TEU, equivalent to approximately 331 million deadweight tons. Among them, the total transportation capacity of the top three liner companies accounts for 46.72% of the global market.



The top three global liner companies in terms of shipping capacity are Mediterranean Shipping Company (5.302 million TEU, accounting for 19.11%), Maersk Line (4.1521 million TEU, accounting for 14.97%) and CMA CGM (3.5071 million TEU, accounting for 12.64%).



Alphaliner pointed out that the 4th and 10th rankings in terms of capacity are: COSCO Shipping Lines, Hapag-Lloyd, Evergreen Shipping, Ocean Network (ONE), Hyundai Merchant Marine, Yang Ming Shipping and ZIM. Among them, the top seven have a capacity of more than 1.5 million TEU.



Ranking 11th to 20th are: Wanhai Shipping, PIL, SITC International, Koryo Shipping Lines (KMTC), X-Press Feeders Group, Iran Air Lines (IRISL), Sea Lead Shipping, UniFeeder, Changjin Merchant Line and Zhonggu Shipping.



Among the Chinese mainland liner companies on the list, COSCO Shipping Lines ranked 4th, SITC International ranked 13th, Zhonggu Xinliang Shipping ranked 20th, and Antong Holdings (Quanzhou AXA Shipping) ranked 21st. Ningbo Ocean Shipping ranked 29th, Sinotrans Container Lines ranked 31st, Shanghai Jinjiang Shipping ranked 32nd, Tangshan Port Hede Shipping ranked 38th, China United Shipping ranked 45th, and Yangpu Xinyuan Shipping ranked 46th , Taicang Port container shipping ranked 63rd, Dalian Jifa Rim Bohai Container Shipping ranked 81st, Tianjin Datong Shipping ranked 90th, Dalian Trade Wind Shipping ranked 94th, Guangxi Hongxiang Shipping ranked 95th, and Haian Xingang Port ranked 100th.