2023 September 15 14:35

Gazprom’s tanker with LNG first delivered from Leningrad Region via NSR unloaded in China

Image source: Gazprom

Today, a shipment of liquefied natural gas (LNG) produced by Gazprom at the Complex near the Portovaya CS was completely unloaded from the Velikiy Novgorod LNG tanker at the Tangshan LNG import terminal in China, according to Gazprom’s press release.

This is the first time LNG produced by Gazprom was delivered via the Northern Sea Route. The use of this route significantly reduces the time required for LNG shipments to be delivered to the Asia-Pacific region.

As IAA PortNews reported earlier, the Velikiy Novgorod LNG tanker left for China in mid-August 2023. The tanker carrying about 100 million cbm of liquefied gas from Portovaya CS on the Baltic Sea came to the port of Tangshan on September 14.

Gazprom's Complex for LNG production, storage and shipment near the Portovaya CS was launched in September 2022. The facility produced its first million tons of LNG in May 2023. The design capacity of the Complex is 1.5 million tons of LNG per year.