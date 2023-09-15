2023 September 15 10:52

Investments of TD “RIF” in Azov port's grain terminal will total RUB 5 billion

Photo by IAA PortNews

Implementation of RMMP-Zerno project is to be completed by the end of the year

Investments of TD “RIF” aimed at expansion and reconstruction of the grain terminal in the port of Azov will total RUB 5 billion, Rostov Region’s Ministry of Agriculture told IAA PortNews. Grain handling is expected to be increased to 10 million tonnes per year.

Besides, Phase 2 of the project on construction of a grain terminal in the port of Rostov-on-Don being implemented by RMMP-Zerno LLC is to be completed by the end of the year. So, multimodal seaport of Rostov will increase its annual capacity of handling agricultural products to 1.5 million tonnes млн тонн в год. Investments into the project totaled RUB 1.8 billion including RUB 800 million invested in Phase 2.

According to IAA PortNews reports, the first turn of the grain terminal with annual capacity of 1 million tonnes was launched at the Multimodal Seaport of Rostov in July 2021.

As for two more grain handling projects in the region, those of Azov Sea Terminal LLC in the port of Azov and Sea Grain Terminal in the port of Taganrog, they have been suspended.

In 2022, exports of agricultural products from the territory of the Rostov Region totaled $7.3 billion, which is a record high result for the region. Grain accounts for 69% of the exports, fat-and-oil products – for 19%, other products - for 12%.

The goal set for 2023 is to export agricultural products for $5.1 billion. According to the preliminary data, exports of agricultural products from the region have totaled 18 million tonnes (twice as much as in 2022). The products from the Rostov Region are exported to 100 countries with Turkey, Egypt and Bangladesh accounting for the bulk of the volumes.