2023 September 14 17:00

Northern Fleet arctic grouping arrives at New Siberian Islands

The Arctic expeditionary ship grouping of the Northern Fleet, which operates in the Arctic Ocean under the command of Deputy Commander of the Northern Fleet Vice-Admiral Oleg Golubev arrived at the New Siberian Islands archipelago in the Laptev Sea, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

During the Laptev Sea crossing, the crews of the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov and the large landing ship Aleksandr Otrakovsky carried out a number of exercises to protect and defend the detachment of ships.

In the course of the exercise, the actions of missile-artillery combat units, anti-submarine weapon systems and personnel of anti-terrorist units were practiced.

During the exercise, practical combat exercises were carried out using various shipboard weapon systems and small arms.

Another 12th campaign of the Arctic expeditionary ship grouping of the Northern Fleet on the seas of the Arctic Ocean began on 10 August. In the course of the event, the crews conduct exercises to defend Russia's island and continental territories in the Arctic, as well as to ensure the safety of maritime navigation and other maritime economic activities of Russia in the Arctic zone. A number of training and combat events have already taken place off the archipelagos of Franz Josef Land and Novaya Zemlya. In the near future, similar exercises will be conducted in selected areas of the Laptev Sea and the East Siberian Sea.