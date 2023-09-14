2023 September 14 09:29

Global Ports and Chinese line Newnew Shipping to develop container transportation via VSC terminal

Global Ports, operator of container terminals (part of Delo Group) and Chinese line Hainan Yangpu Newnew Shipping Co, in partnership with cargo agent Torgmoll, have signed a memorandum of cooperation at the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) in Vladivostok. The parties have agreed to join hands in development of container transportation between the ports of Russia, Asia Pacific Region and the Middle East involving the terminals of Global Ports: Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC located Vostochny Port, Primorsky Territory) and First Container Terminal (FCT located in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg) for handling of export/import cargo flows, according to the press center of Global Ports.

The parties will also look into involvement of Ust-Luga Container Terminal (and asset of Global Ports located in the port of Ust-Luga) and Petrolesport (PLP located in Great Port of Saint-Petersburg) for organization of regular container services of NewNew Shipping Co.

From the beginning of 2023, international sea line Hainan Yangpu Newnew Shipping has been conducting regular container transportation between the terminals of Global Ports and Shanghai, Ningbo, Qingdao, Nansha (Guangzhou) and other ports of China. In summer 2023, the company became the first international line to deliver containerized cargo from Saint-Petersburg to China by the Northern Sea Route.



