2023 September 13 15:23

The world’s largest LNG-fueled container ship arrives at the Baltic Hub

On September 13, the world’s largest LNG-fueled container ship, the CMA CGM Concorde, arrived at the Baltic Hub. This is the second test call as a newly launched French Asia Line 1 service, which is a direct route between South Korea and Northern Europe. From October, vessels from South Korea will be arriving regularly at the Baltic Hub terminal on a weekly basis, according to the company's release.

Constructed in 2021, the CMA CGM Concorde container ship is a unique achievement in marine engineering. Its impressive dimensions are 400 meters long and 62 meters wide, and it has a capacity of about 23,000 TEUs. It is undoubtedly one of the largest vessels that so far have arrived at the Baltic Hub. Sailing under the French flag, the CMA CGM Concorde is also the world’s largest LNG-fueled container ship. The use of LNG propulsion brings a number of economic benefits, including reduced transportation time and energy consumption. In addition, it makes a significant contribution to environmental protection by significantly reducing air pollutant emissions.



CMA CGM Concorde is the second vessel to arrive at the Gdansk terminal as part of the newly launched FAL 1 service. Previously, on August 15, the arrival of the first vessel of this service, CMA CGM Zheng He, sailing under the Maltese flag, took place.



FAL 1 is a new direct ocean service that connects the Baltic Hub with Busan, the largest container port in South Korea and the 6th largest container port in the world. The establishment of the new connection is the result of long-standing cooperation and successful negotiations between Baltic Hub and the renowned French shipowner CMA CGM. French Asia Line 1 (FAL1) is the fourth Ocean Alliance line between the Far East and Northern Europe. CMA CGM operates this service with thirteen vessels with a total capacity of 17,859 to 23,112 TEUs. The FAL 1 route includes the following ports: Gdansk – Wilhelmshaven – Rotterdam – Algeciras – Port Klang – Busan – Ningbo – Shanghai – Yantian – Singapore – Tangier – Dunkirk – Le Havre and Hamburg.