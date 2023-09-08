2023 September 8 14:24

HHLA PLT Italy welcomes the arrival of the container vessel line Ocean Network Express

HHLA PLT Italy, Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG's Italian multi-purpose terminal in Trieste, welcomes the arrival of the container vessel line Ocean Network Express (ONE). For the first time, ONE calls at the city in the North Adriatic inaugurating the start of the new service: Adriatic Israel Butterfly (AIB). With this cooperation, HHLA PLT Italy gains another connection to important markets and underlines its growing importance as Adriatic Hub.

The AIB by Ocean Network Express connects the North Adriatic with Egypt in one loop, and Egypt with Israel in the other. The new container service has a weekly rotation and calls at the ports of Koper, Trieste, Venice, Ancona, Piraeus, Alexandria, Damietta, Haifa and Ashdod.

HHLA PLT Italy is part of HHLA Group – one of Europe’s leading logistics companies - and represents an important segment of the Italian Freeport of Trieste. The common user and multipurpose terminal is the merge of the previously existing General Cargo Terminal with the newly built logistic platform (PLT), and operates RoRo, Container, General and Project Cargo since 2021. HHLA PLT Italy offers an in-terminal rail connection that creates synergies among the different traffics handled, boosted by an efficient container freight station (CFS) and warehousing services. The in-terminal rail tracks are efficiently connecting the goods to their final destinations in Central and Eastern Europe and contribute to strengthen transportation sustainability.