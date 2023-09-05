2023 September 5 14:30

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting to provide IT management services for the establishment of a National Maritime Single Window in Georgia

HPC Hamburg Port Consulting (HPC) has been selected as a trusted partner to provide comprehensive IT management services for the establishment of a National Maritime Single Window (NMSW) in Georgia, according to HHLA's release. The introduction of such a platform aims to increase the transparency of regulatory processes in international maritime transport and foster inter-agency cooperation. Georgia can thus better position itself as an important hub of the Middle Corridor and gateway to Europe.

A National Maritime Single Window is an electronic platform that facilitates the exchange of information between government agencies and the shipping industry. It serves as a centralized system for reporting and processing maritime transport-related information, including cargo, vessel, crew, and port details. As of January 1, 2024, all public authorities of International Maritime Organization (IMO) member states are required to establish and use such systems in ports.

Georgian ports including the Port of Batumi, Port of Poti, the Kulevi Terminal and the Supsa Terminal handle an annual cargo throughput of 50 million tonnes and 2.2 million TEU, and currently lack from a multiport data information exchange platform.

The importance of a project of this supranational scale is reflected in its governance structure. Funded by Department of State’s Export Control and Border Security (EXBS) program and managed by International Crime Investigative Training Assistance Program (ICITAP) of the US Department of Justice (DOJ).

HPC, in partnership with software provider Prodevelop and local Plisk Consulting, emerged victorious from a competitive tender process issued by EXBS. Their collective expertise will encompass defining, designing, developing, and implementing the National Maritime Single Window for Georgia. The scope of HPC's work covers process definition, requirement engineering, and software implementation support in compliance with IMO regulations.

The implementation of a Maritime Single Window will be instrumental in developing the middle corridor. By digitizing cargo information exchange, it significantly enhances efficiency and cost-effectiveness, particularly when faced with the complexities and transitions associated with multiple border controls along the Silk Road.