2023 September 5 13:36

Russia’s port infrastructure is able to handle up to 80 million tonnes of grain per year while record high annual results of the previous years were 60 million tonnes, Arkady Zlochevsky, President of Russian Grain Union, told journalists according to the media conference broadcast by international media group Rossiya Segodnya. Arkady Zlochevsky believes that Russia’s grain logistics is bottlenecked by low turnover of railway cars, hence the downtime of 30 to 50 days virtually turning the railway cars into storage on the track.

As for grain transportation by road transport, the problems are caused by the prices and inability of full loading due to weight control systems.