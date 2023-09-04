2023 September 4 18:17

Intermarine and Jumbo-SAL-Alliance expand business and set up new hub in Chile

Intermarine and Jumbo-SAL-Alliance are joining Intermarine’s long-time agent, Marval, to form the new subsidiary JSA-Intermarine Chile. The first office to carry the name of both companies will be led by Nelson Matus, a veteran in the South American breakbulk and multipurpose sector with over 25 years of experience. Matus and his five-person team will take the lead in expanding the new Chilean business base.



For Harren Group, Intermarine’s and SAL’s parent company, the branch is the 25th office worldwide.

For over 125 years combined, Jumbo Maritime, SAL Heavy Lift and Intermarine have built the industry’s leading team of experts who have the resources, experience and spirit to provide exceptional services for their clients’ global cargo needs. Intermarine, with their frequent and flexible liner services between the US Gulf, NCSA, Caribbean, ECSA and WCSA, offers the fastest regional transit available.

Marval is a Chilean maritime service company founded in 1989 by current President, Francisco Lobos. The company has represented various shipping lines from around the world since its inception. Over the past 35 years, the second generation of leadership and a team of highly experienced executives have helped Marval evolve into a conglomerate of diversified enterprises covering multiple maritime transport sectors and logistics services in Chile and abroad.