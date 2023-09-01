2023 September 1 16:40

Fincantieri completes the parallel modernization of two cruise ships for Crystal

Fincantieri has completed the parallel modernization of two cruise ships for Crystal (A&K Travel Group), delivering Crystal Symphony in recent days. The first vessel, Crystal Serenity, rejoined the owner’s fleet on July 20, according to the company's release.

The contract was finalized in December 2022, and, after an initial phase committed to engineering development, works lasted for about five months significantly raising the level of amenities and accommodations on board. The hotel part of the ships, both public areas and suites and guest rooms, was revolutionized, deeply affecting the systems part as well, in order to lengthen the operational life. The project was concluded with the usual drydocking activities preparatory to return to service.

On every ship, three decks were radically transformed with the installation of more than 100 new suites and guest rooms two, three and sometimes four times the size of the previous 230, generating environments of greater space and value, thanks to the refinement of the finishes used. Another 100 were completely modernized, without changing their size. Casinos have been removed to make room for generous lounges.

Aspects related to environmental sustainability have also been upgraded, with particular reference to wastewater treatment and energy recovery systems. Finally, the hulls have been treated with special state-of-the-art ecosilicone paints, which reduce friction and fuel consumption.

Crystal Serenity and Crystal Symphony have a length of nearly 240 meters, a gross tonnage of about 51,000 tons, and a maximum capacity that now stands at about 740 and 606 passengers respectively.