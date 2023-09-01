2023 September 1 09:58

CMA CGM to enhance its AZTECA services with a direct call in Oakland on AZTECA Loop 1

CMA CGM added call in Oakland Oakland on AZTECA Loop 1 with direct calls from US West Coast to Central America, according to the company's release.

The new AZTECA 1 rotation is the following: Los Angeles - Oakland - Manzanillo (MX) - Lazaro Cardenas - Puerto Quetzal - Corinto - Balboa - Puerto Caldera - Puerto Quetzal - Lazaro Cardenas - Los Angeles

With its 3 loops, AZTECA provides the following benefits:

Direct weekly service providing optimum coverage to/from Mexico West Coast, West Coast of South America & West Coast Central America

Direct calls from Los Angeles & Oakland to Mexico West Coast & West Coast Central America

Reliable connection to/from Mediterranean / North Europe & Caribbean via Panama

Fast connection from Asia to Central America with Manzanillo call & Lazaro Cardenas (LCT Terminal)