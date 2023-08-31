2023 August 31 18:07

HHLA’s Container Terminal Altenwerder again receives certification as a climate-neutral company

Hamburger Hafen und Logistik AG (HHLA)’s Container Terminal Altenwerder (CTA) has once again received certification as a climate-neutral company from TÜV NORD. During the certification period, CO2 emissions were reduced even further at the world’s first ever climate-neutral terminal, according to the company's release.

Jan Hendrik Pietsch, Head of Sustainability at HHLA: “Our recertification proves CTA’s status as a pioneer in the industry. With its 2022 audit, CTA received climate-neutral certification for the fifth year in a row. In the past year, CO2 emissions have been reduced significantly to approximately 7,800 tonnes – so by 34 percent.”

These reductions were achieved in part by continuing to switch over to electric automatic guided vehicles (AGVs). By the end of 2023, the entire fleet of AGVs at CTA will be switched from diesel to fast-charging lithium-ion batteries. In addition to the AGVs, the 14 container gantry cranes for seaborne handling, the 52 fully electric portal cranes in the container storage blocks and the four rail gantry cranes are also powered by green electricity.

CO2 emissions that cannot yet be avoided are offset with high-quality compensation certificates. With these certificates, HHLA supports climate-friendly projects that are certified according to the highest Gold Standard of Voluntary Emission Reduction (VER). The aim is to further reduce the amount of offsetting and to ensure that all production is climate-neutral across the entire HHLA Group by 2040.

In 2019, CTA was the first container handling facility in the world to receive climate-neutral certification. HHLA also offers its customers climate-neutral handling in combination with container transport in the European hinterland with its HHLA Pure product.