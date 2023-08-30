2023 August 30 15:39

Global Ports’ terminals welcome new container services between China and Russia by Hub Shipping

Image source: Global Ports , Xiamen, Ningbo and Shanghai

Russia’s leading marine container terminal operator Global Ports (part of Delo Group) and Hub Shipping, an international marine container shipping line, have started cooperation on cargo transportation between China and Russia, according to Global Ports.



From July-August, Hub Shipping launched direct regular services from ports in China to two Global Ports' terminals: Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company (VSC) in Primorsky Krai and First Container Terminal (FCT) in St. Petersburg. The services cover export and import cargo flows, providing Global Ports' customers with more opportunities to adapt to foreign trade changes and allowing more supply chain flexibility.



Vessel calls to VSC are performed on a weekly basis. The line connects VSC in the deep-water port of Vostochny with the ports of Nanshа, Xiamen, Ningbo, Shanghai. The capacity of vessels operating on the route vary from 1600 to 2000 TEU.





mage source: Global Ports

Global Ports is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg. In 2022, consolidated marine container throughput of Global Ports Investments PLC was 992 thousand TEUs, down 37.1%, year-on-year. Consolidated throughput of the Group rose by 13.7%, year-on-year, to 3.6 million tonnes.

Global Ports’ major shareholder is Delo Group, Russia’s largest transportation and logistics holding, operating its own fleet and managing sea container terminals in the Azov-Black Sea, Baltic and Far Eastern basins, a network of railway container terminals, a fleet of containers and fitting platforms.