2023 August 29 10:10

Container ship SFT Turkey running between the ports of China and Saint-Petersburg serviced by Petrolesport for the first time

Image source: Global Ports’ Telegram

Global Ports Group's multifunctional marine terminal Petrolesport (Saint-Petersburg) has for the first time welcomed large container ship SFT Turkey. The ship has delivered cargoes from China and then was loaded with Russian manufacturers’ export cargo, according to Global Ports’ Telegram.

The ship’s length is 260 m, width — 32 m, capacity – 4,253 TEU.

SFT Turkey operates within the joint service of Petrolesport with its partners, OVP and Safetrans (agent – Sea-Shipping). Containerized cargo is transported weekly between the ports of China and Saint-Petersburg, both directly and via Turkey.

According to the statement, the container ship is still in the port but it has been loaded and is being prepared for departure.

According to earlier reports of IAA PortNews, in April 2023 Global Ports announced a new direct container service, which would connect the ports of China, Malaysia and the Big Port of St. Petersburg. The service is operated by international maritime carrier Mountain Air Shipping (MAS). MAS will provide regular delivery of imported goods to Russia and export shipments of Russian manufacturers' products via the Baltic basin, within the joint service with Safetrans and OVP Shipping.

The average voyage time is estimated at 37 days. The route will be operated by six vessels.

Petrolesport (PLP, part of Global Ports Group) is one of the largest container terminals in Saint-Petersburg and one of the largest multifunctional terminal complexes in Russia. PLP comprises container, automobiles, RO-RO, dry bulk and general cargo terminals.

Global Ports Investments PLC is the leading operator of container terminals in the Russian market by capacity and container throughput. Global Ports’ terminals are located in the Baltic and Far East Basins, key regions for foreign Russian trade and transit cargo flows. Global Ports operates five container terminals in Russia (Petrolesport, First Container Terminal, Ust-Luga Container Terminal and Moby Dik in the Russian Baltics, and Vostochnaya Stevedoring Company in the Russian Far East) and two container terminals in Finland (Multi-Link Terminals in Helsinki and Kotka). Global Ports also owns inland container terminal Yanino Logistics Park located in the vicinity of St. Petersburg.

Global Ports’ major shareholder is Delo Group.