2023 August 28 17:00

Research vessel Akademik Golitsyn of Gazprom Flot made the transition from Kaliningrad to Kholmsk

Gazprom Flot LLC says that research vessel Akademik Golitsyn has made the transition from the port of Kaliningrad to the port of Kholmsk (Sakhalin) having covered over 13,143 nautical miles (24 thousand km).

In the coming months the ship will operate in the Sea of Okhotsk under a time-charter contract.

R/V Akademik Golitsyn was put into operation by Gazprom Flot LLC in 1999. A year ago, the vessel underwent works including the repair and modernization of equipment, mechanisms, spaces and cabins.

Gazprom Flot LLC is a 100% owned subsidiary of PAO Gazprom, established in 1994 to pursue a uniform technological policy in development of offshore oil and gas deposits on the continental shelf of the Russian Federation. The Company’s major activities are drilling of exploratory and production wells; construction of offshore drilling rigs, specialized vessels and other floating facilities; development of shore maintenance bases and port infrastructure; operation of fleet including commercial services; environmental monitoring.