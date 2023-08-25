2023 August 25 14:10

First batch of grain shipped by a pilot voyage from port-type SEZ in the Astrakhan Region to Iran

Planned grain shipments - about 150 thousand tonnes per year

The first batch of grain (about 3 thousand tonnes) has been shipped by a pilot voyage from the berth of a port-type SEZ in the Astrakhan Region to Iran. In the near time, grain shipments are to be increased to 12 thousand tonnes per month, or about 150 thousand tonnes per year, says press center of the Astrakhan Region Government with the reference to Sergey Milushkin, General Director of SEZ Lotos, managing company of the Caspian cluster.

According to Sergey Milushkin, the throughput of about 1 million tonnes can be reached with the launching of Berths NoNo 8,9 and it can be increased to 3-5 million tonnes per year when the new port complex is put into operation in the area of Zaburunny.

Sergey Milushkin also said that feed barley intended for shipment to Iran was delivered to the storage facilities of the special economic zone by road transport. The storage facilities had been built by the SEZ resident, Agroterminal Caspiy, together with PLC Caspiy.

Port-type SEZ in the Limansky District of the Astrakhan Region near Olya seaport was established in November 2020 in pursuance of RF Government’s order to carry out comprehensive activities on development of cargo transportation by the International Transport Corridor “North-South”. Two residents of the SEZ have announced investment of RUB 29 billion.

The first phase of the port-type SEZ is to be completed in 2024. It will include a terminal for container and general cargo as well as terminals for vegetable oil and grain. The total capacity of Phase I is about 3 million tonnes per year. Phase II foresees the construction of a new cargo handling complex in Zaburunny (7 km south of port Olya). It will number 20 new berths with initial capacity of 8-10 million tonnes which can be increased to 20 million tonnes in the future. It will let handle cargo flowing by the transcaspian route of the North-South ITC.

Consul-General of the Islamic Republic of Iran in Astrakhan Mehdi Akuchekian got acquainted with the development of the special economic zone and visited port Olya where he saw the existing port facilities including a grain terminal with a storage capacity of over 100 tonnes.

Port Olya has handled about 300 thousand tonnes of cargo, year-to-date.

