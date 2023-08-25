2023 August 25 09:19

Exports of Russian crude oil, petrochemical products, and LNG to Africa surged 2.6 times over two years – Vladimir Putin

Image source: website of the Kremlin

talks on supply of free grain to six African countries are about to complete

Russia has increased exports of crude oil, petrochemical products, and LNG to Africa 2.6 times over the past two years, Russian President Vladimir Putin said when taking part, via videoconference, in the BRICS Plus/Outreach format meeting. The transcript of the meeting is available on the official website of the Kremlin.

“Exports of Russian crude oil, petrochemical products, and liquefied natural gas to Africa have more than doubled over the past two years – a decent increase of 160 percent,” said the President.

According to Vladimir Putin, Russia is sincerely interested in a further deepening of multifaceted ties with the African continent. He also reminded that Russia would provide urgent humanitarian aid to six African countries within the next several months by sending each of them between 25,000 and 50,000 tonnes of grain and delivering it for free. The talks on these matters are nearing completion.

“Russia has the same responsible attitude on energy exports which mostly focus on rapidly developing markers. By offering its fuel at competitive prices, Russia helps friendly countries, including those in Africa, keep prices down while expanding manufacturing and agricultural output. This strengthens their energy security and makes their economies more resilient,” emphasized the head of the state.

According to the forecast of Russia’s Ministry of Industry and Trade, turnover of goods between Russia and Africa can double by 2030.