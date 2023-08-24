2023 August 24 17:35

Russia is ready to resume the grain deal "the very day and hour" the West fulfills its promises - Sergey Lavrov

The grain deal agreements ceased to function on 17 July 2023

Russia is ready to resume the package grain deal "the very day and hour" the West fulfills its promises, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters according to TASS.

The agreements on the export of food from Ukraine were concluded in Istanbul on July 22 for a period of 120 days and were extended in November for another 120 days. Besides, a Russia-UN Memorandum was signed to lift restrictions on export of Russia’s fertilizers and agricultural products to the global markets.

Russia has repeatedly expressed claims about the insufficient export of grain from the territory of Ukraine to countries in need. Besides, the Russian Federation has repeatedly drawn attention to the fact that Russian agricultural products and fertilizers have limited access to world markets.

The grain deal agreements ceased to function on 17 July 2023.