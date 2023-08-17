2023 August 17 10:58

Morwenna Shipping Company expands its NSR fleet with two barges

The company uses it ATB units for transportation of materials and equipment for implementation of infrastructure projects in the Arctic

Russian shipping company Morwenna (Morwenna Shipping Company) has expanded its northern fleet for operation on the Northern Sea Route (NSR). Two Russian-flagged barges of Project 03060, Morwenna-3601 and Morwenna-3603, were moved from Saint-Petersburg to Murmansk, says Morwenna.

According to the company’s statement, towing is often the key challenge in international projects and it requires particular efforts in the current situation with the port of Saint-Petersburg having few tugs for long voyages.

There are foreign-flagged tugs available in the Baltic Sea but almost all foreign ship owners were not ready to tow Russian-flagged barges. Nevertheless, Morwenna managed to find two tugs which provided services on towing the barges across the Scandinavia. The company succeeds in coping with serious problems, continues chartering vessels and implementing projects on transportation of oversize cargo.

In 2022, Morwenna acquired eight barges of Project 03060. They are currently deployed for transportation of pipe piles the NSR, used as berths at Bukhta Sever (oil terminal under construction in the Yenisey Bay), and used as intended — for transportation oversize/overweight cargo and crushed stone by inland water ways of the Russian Federation.

Morwenna Shipping Company operates its own fleet of ATB units and support vessels as well as provides technical management services for customers’ fleet. The company’s focus is on cargo fleet and transportation of oversize/overweight cargo by water as well as on a full range of related services.

As of today, Morwenna’s own fleet operating in the northern region comprises the following tugs: Pallada, Convenna, Silver, Lowenna, Sowena, MB-1220, Navarin, Izumrud, Vityaz; and barges: Morwenna-3601, Morwenna-3602, Morwenna-3603, Morwenna-3604, Morwenna-3002.