2023 August 17 10:09

CMA CGM to enhance SIRIUS service with a direct call to Rio de Janeiro

CMA CGM's SIRIUS service, connecting Mediterranean to East Coast South America will extend its coverage adding a new call in the Brazilian port of Rio de Janeiro on its southbound leg, according to the company's release.

The first sailing Southbound from Europe will be the 7th, October 2023 ex Tanger Med with MV MAERSK LOTA voy. 0NSFXS1MA, ETA Rio de Janeiro on October 19th, 2023.

The new SIRIUS rotation will be the following: Algeciras - Tanger Med - Salvador - Rio de Janeiro - Santos - Itapoa - Paranagua - Santos - Itaguai - Tanger Med - Algeciras