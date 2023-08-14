2023 August 14 16:40

Detachment of RF Navy's Northern Fleet put to sea in Arctic Ocean

Within the framework of the command post exercise of the Northern Fleet, the Arctic expeditionary detachment of the Fleet comprising the large anti-submarine ship Vice-Admiral Kulakov, the large landing ship Aleksandr Otrakovsky, the rescue tugboat Altai, and the tanker Sergei Osipov put to sea in the Arctic Ocean and the areas of the Northern Sea Route, says press center of RF Defence Ministry.

The Arctic campaign's participants left Severomorsk, the Northern Fleet's primary base, traveled via Kola Bay, and then organised into a route order in the Barents Sea.

The Russian Federation's Arctic interests are being protected during the roughly two-month-long 12th Arctic campaign, which is being carried out by ships and support vessels of the Northern Fleet.

Ships taking part in Northern Fleet expeditionary actions in the Arctic have previously practiced sea landings on Arctic coasts, defending island territories, and assuring the security of offshore ice-resistant permanent bases. Regular search and rescue drills are also carried out by the Northern Fleet in the regions surrounding the Northern Sea Route.