2023 August 1 17:36

CMA CGM to enhance FAL 1 service with a direct call to Gdansk - Poland

CMA CGM has announced the extension of our FAL 1 service into Poland. The first sailing Westbound from Asia will be on August 10th, 2023 ex Pusan with MV CMA CGM JACQUES SAADE voy. 0FLFNW1MA, ETA Gdansk on October 05th, 2023.

The new FAL 1 rotation will be the following: Pusan - Ningbo - Shanghai - Yantian - Singapore - Dunkirk - Le havre - Hamburg - Gdansk - Rotterdam - Algeciras - Port Klang - Pusan

CMA CGM will now offer 2 complementary direct services FAL 1 and FAL 5 from Asia to Gdansk. FAL 1 will offer a unique direct service ex South Korea to Poland, enabling to offer more space for project cargo and also connection into the Baltic via Gdansk.