2023 August 1 10:35

CMA CGM increases FAK rates on its services from Asia to North Europe

CMA CGM announces an increase on our Freight All Kinds (FAK) rates ex Asia to North Europe.



Effective from August 15th, 2023 (date of loading in the origin ports) until further notice:

Origin Range: From all Asian ports (including Japan, Southeast Asia & Bangladesh)

Destination Range: To all North European ports (including UK and the full range from Portugal to Finland/Estonia)

Cargo: Dry, OOG, Reefer & Paying empties

Amounts: USD 1,150 per 20' dry | USD 2,100 per 40' dry/HC/reefer