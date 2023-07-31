2023 July 31 16:32

Construction of grain terminal in Vysotsk to be completed in Q4’ 2024

Investments into the project exceed RUB 10 billion

The construction of a grain terminal in Vysotsk is to be completed in the fourth quarter of 2024, IAA PortNews correspondent cites Aleksandr Sainetsky, Chief Technologist of Vysotsk Grain Terminal as saying at Russia–Africa Summit. Investments into the project exceed RUB 10 billion

“Tehnotrans”, the company implementing the project, has obtained the confirmation from the largest exporters of Russia and Kazakhstan of the their readiness to ensure systemic supplies of grain in the amount of 5 million tonnes per year.

Aleksandr Sainetsky reminded that the first phase of the project foresees the construction of a terminal for vessels of up to 12 m in draft and up to 60 thousand tonnes in capacity. The terminal’s design capacity is 4 million tonnes per year including 3.5 million tonnes of export cargo and 500 thousand tonnes of imports. A railway station is under construction to deliver cargo to/from the terminal. Total length of the railway tracks is 12 km.

According to the speaker, key sales markets are the countries of Africa (Libya, Tunisia, Morocco, Algeria, Nigeria), as well as the states of Latin America (Brazil, Venezuela).

Vysotsk Grain Terminal will occupy a territory exceeding 40 hectares in the Bolshaya Pikhtovaya bay in the Vyborg District.

LLC “Tehnotrans” carries out transport forwarding service of cargoes in domestic and international transportation from the supplier to the consumer.